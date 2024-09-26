XTX Topco Ltd Has $409,000 Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,474 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,062,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 42.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 264,010 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 173,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $10,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,920,643 shares in the company, valued at $65,469,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $317.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

