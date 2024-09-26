XTX Topco Ltd Has $411,000 Stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 20.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 462,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 55.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 257,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 197,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $232,929.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at $468,422.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $64,144.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at $223,160.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 197,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at $468,422.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786 over the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

