XTX Topco Ltd Invests $381,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 125.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 681,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,965,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

