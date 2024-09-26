XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $419,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.24 and a beta of 0.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.