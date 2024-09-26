XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $426,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

