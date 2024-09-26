XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $53,294,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Fox Factory Trading Down 5.2 %

FOXF stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

