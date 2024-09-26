XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 52,573 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Matterport were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $140,273.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $595,716.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

