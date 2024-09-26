XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

