XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 107.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Teradata Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

