XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,331 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $175,412. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.