XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

