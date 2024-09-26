XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,071 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

