XTX Topco Ltd Takes $433,000 Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Constellium by 87.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.