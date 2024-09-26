Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.5 %
YKLTY opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
