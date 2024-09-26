Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.5 %

YKLTY opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.