Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,498,100 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 1,884,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Price Performance

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

