Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 107.7% in September

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 0.93. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

