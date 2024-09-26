Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as high as C$9.75. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.57. The company has a market cap of C$131.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.84 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6343907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.