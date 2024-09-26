Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Yelp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on YELP

Yelp Stock Down 1.8 %

YELP stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Yelp has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $370,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 153.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,864 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.