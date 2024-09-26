Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Yoshiharu Global has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.14%.

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

