Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
YUEIY opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
