Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in September

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
YUPRF stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Yuexiu Property has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About Yuexiu Property
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.