Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in September

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

YUPRF stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Yuexiu Property has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

