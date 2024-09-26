Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

