Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday. Approximately 3,865,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session's volume of 3,077,467 shares. The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $38.19.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 38.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,073,000 after acquiring an additional 121,617 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Yum China by 56.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

