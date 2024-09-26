Zacks Research Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 363,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 54,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.