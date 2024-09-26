Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $181.86 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $182.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

