Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

