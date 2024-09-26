Zacks Research Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.37. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

AIT stock opened at $220.32 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

