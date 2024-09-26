Zacks Research Weighs in on Corning Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 75.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

