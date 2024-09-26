Zacks Research Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $23,211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,884 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

