Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $375.88

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $375.88 and last traded at $374.23, with a volume of 29182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

