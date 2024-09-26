ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Down 4.9%

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 136,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 595,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,236,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $596,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

