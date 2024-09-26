Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 402.35% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ZPHR stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.19 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.46. Zephyr Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

