Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 402.35% from the stock’s current price.
Zephyr Energy Price Performance
Shares of ZPHR stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.19 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.46. Zephyr Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Zephyr Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zephyr Energy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.