Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $32.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1,216,736 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZETA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.