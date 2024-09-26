ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZimVie by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 132,804 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $9,297,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,259,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $421.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.13.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 63.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

