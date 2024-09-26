Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Raised by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZION opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

