Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

