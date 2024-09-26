Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $337,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,289,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,562,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $609,184.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,242.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at $137,901.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $609,184.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,908 shares of company stock worth $7,373,459 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.