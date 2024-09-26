ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in September

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,193. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

