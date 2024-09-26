Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $33,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,834 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZS opened at $171.75 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

