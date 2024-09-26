ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. ZTE has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.
ZTE Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZTE
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.