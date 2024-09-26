ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. ZTE has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

