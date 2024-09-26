Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 9,500 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

