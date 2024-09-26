Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $346.84 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 77,272 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $346,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total transaction of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,944,071.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,944,071.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,060 shares of company stock valued at $188,031,963. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.92.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $568.31 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $576.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

