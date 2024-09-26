Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,112 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 902,797 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 963,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 41,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $71.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

