Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 9,400 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,422,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

