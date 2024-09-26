Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.22

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 42735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,786. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

