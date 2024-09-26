ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 30th (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 27th.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 16.4 %

NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

