17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 5.7%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 18,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 153.04%.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

