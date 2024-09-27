19,825 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 494.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 228,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,921 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,891,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.