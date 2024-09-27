25,520 Shares in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Vacasa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vacasa from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

VCSA stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.09% and a positive return on equity of 174.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

