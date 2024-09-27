3,438 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.